A Canadian Photographer Found A New Creative Angle On The Iconic American Diner

What do you hope people take away from this series?

I think the photographs are pretty open-ended, and I like that. I did just do an MFA, and I was frankly pretty battered about that my work wasn’t super well accepted at school, so I’m really weary of work that you have to know what the artist intended or it makes no sense. Or work that you have to have read a lot of critical theory to understand.

I do love the fact that for one, people from the towns that I photographed seemed to have enjoyed the work. They write to me on Instagram or had come out to my recent show. So in that case, maybe they’re just taking away [that it’s a beautiful photograph] or That’s somewhere where my grandfather goes after his doctor’s appointment. I’ve heard that, That’s somewhere that’s familiar to me. Whatever people get out of a photograph is fine. I have heard that the idea of a sort of sadness and division is coming through without even reading my artist’s statement.

I would love it if we could all try to think of a way to get along. I don’t know how that works. It seems like the system is broken right now. When I was making that work, I was trying to look incredibly closely at this American myth and to think deeply about it. I feel like if we all look more closely, is there any common ground that we can find? I don’t know, and it’s super difficult, and there’s some topics where I don't think there is common ground, nor should there be — but what are we going to do? How are we going to move forward as a country? I don’t know, so I was trying to explore that with these pictures, and I hope people get to thinking a little more.

What did you learn from shooting this series?

When I was making the work, I began to become really frightened at times because of some of the signage around certain political ideologies and such. Things that I’d run into in some towns, I felt deeply upset or frustrated or angry or scared, anxious, confused … all these things when I would come across these violent slogans. My husband often drives me, and he stopped wanting to go out in the world and drive me places because he’d also get so upset.

So part of it was trying not to instantly judge a place or a person by what they look like or what I'm expecting. Not to expect something negative all the time. It’s difficult. I was really worried about what’s happened to me during the Trump era, how I will occasionally see someone and judge them, that they may have certain political beliefs and I don't think that’s doing anyone any favors. So going to all these small towns and going to so many places in Pennsylvania, which is an important swing state. And you may go one place where Donald Trump had been the day before. I found it frightening. I try to have a more open mind and not judge somebody before you talk to them. That was the most basic thing [I learned].

How did working as a server on and off inform your perspective?

I photographed what are known as “third spaces,” spaces we gather outside of the home and work, which were mainly diners and restaurants. I was a waitress off and on for 17 years, so something I was thinking about is how I'm highly aware of having an income that is dependent on tips, and that’s really changeable day to day, and how precarious that can be and how many of us out here are living that way.

So I was thinking about that during the pandemic because I have lived that way myself. I was thinking about the actual spaces themselves and who works there, or who had worked there, because so many of these places have closed since I had photographed them. The restaurant world is personal to me as a place where the bulk of the labor we see is done by women. Of course there are both men and women in the kitchen, but most often who greets you, especially in a diner, is going to be a woman.

How does color play a role in your work?

I love color so much, and I think it is a strong component. [For previous day jobs,] I spent years looking at color in photography for how it prints in a magazine, and so I think I am really drawn to that when I'm out making work. But also, as I was saying, I was kind of really struggling with that kind of frustration of that us-versus-them mentality that seems to be going on and all of the fear and anger and anxiety that I was feeling. I tend to shoot in the golden hour, so I harnessed that light to sort of grasp at some element of joy in what are pretty complicated environments at times. I was talking to a curator and I said something like that, and he said, “Oh, so you made light your friend?” I guess that’s true, a certain color of light, the warm light at golden hour, is soothing and makes me happy. So if I was out there and slightly frightened or upset or confused, it would be something that’s very personal to me, and that would make an experience for me that would hopefully come across in the work.