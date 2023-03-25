From Tragedy To Triumph: 15 Photos That Defined This Week

This week in photos started off Reuters releasing images from earlier this month of a kissing machine named MUA that was invented by a Chinese start-up. Yes, you read that right.



MUA, named for the sound one makes when a kiss is blown, collects data from your mouth as you kiss it and uses motion sensors in the device’s silicone lips. It mimics kissing a partner and is designed with long-distance relationships in mind. If one feels compelled, it’s also possible to download kiss data submitted by other users via an accompanying app. It even warms up and makes sounds!

The product, which looks like something from an episode of Black Mirror, was first released on Jan. 22 and, within two weeks, received a total of about 20,000 orders . China’s strict COVID lockdowns inspired MUA, with its inventor Zhao Jianbo telling Reuters , “I was in a relationship back then, but I couldn’t meet my girlfriend due to lockdowns.” Though this device is unique, there have been previous similar inventions in Tokyo in 2011 and Malaysia in 2016.