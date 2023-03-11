These 10 Photos Show The News You Might Have Missed This Week

From wheelchair basketball in Palestine to cold plunges for International Women’s Day in Scotland, here’s this week's news in 10 photos.

Dilara Senkaya / Reuters

France's Kevin Mayer in action during the men's pole vault heptathlon as part of the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul on March 5, 2023. 

This week started off with a photo of a wheelchair basketball match in Gaza, Palestine, on March 5, 2023. Over the past few years, wheelchair basketball has become exceedingly  popular, with tournaments sprouting up in Gaza and other areas of the world. In 2016 alone, the International Committee of the Red Cross provided 70 wheelchairs to eight basketball teams. That year,  the committee reported that more than 75,000 people in Gaza, out of a total population of 1.9 million, had been registered as having a physical disability. Wheelchair basketball tournaments have been organized by the ICRC, in cooperation with the Palestinian Paralympic Committee.

Ahmed Musa, the director of the physical rehabilitation program at the ICRC, spoke of the tournaments in 2021, noting, "The tournament seeks to improve their physical capabilities and rehabilitate them to be integrated into society.”

This past week also saw Jewish people internationally observing Purim. In one image taken on March 6, a child wore a playful mask while surrounded by balloons at a temple in Bucharest, Romania. 

March 8 marked International Women's Day, and a group of celebratory women in Scotland took a cold plunge in the waters of the Firth of Forth in Edinburgh.  

Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Palestinians in their wheelchairs take part in a wheelchair basketball match in Gaza on March 5, 2023. 

Jaimi Joy / Reuters

A surfer rides a wave past a crowd of people at the beach as parts of Australia's east reached their hottest day in more than two years with temperatures that rose to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Bondi Beach, Sydney, on March 6, 2023.  

Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok on March 6, 2023. 

Andreea Alexandru / AP

A child wearing a mask listens to a music show as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, on March 6, 2023. 

Remo Casilli / Reuters

View of the worm moon near the Roman Forum in Rome on March 7, 2023

Amit Dave / Reuters

Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with colored water on a temple's premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, on March 8, 2023.

Alicia Bruce / Reuters

Women celebrate International Women's Day by taking a plunge in the waters of the estuary of Firth of Forth in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 8, 2023. 

Carla Carniel / Reuters

Drone view of vehicles after part of the ceiling collapsed in a mall in Osasco, Brazil, on March 9, 2023. 

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A painting by Banksy entitled "Grim Reaper" is moved past diners to be put on public display in the window of London's Hard Rock Cafe in Picadilly on March 9, 2023, before its upcoming auction in Beverly Hills.


