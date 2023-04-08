These 15 Photos Show The News You Might Have Missed This Week

“When I saw that he was looking right at me, it was chilling,” said freelance photographer Steven Hirsch, who’s been capturing images of proceedings at the Manhattan Criminal Court for 18 years. “Seeing Trump’s arraignment in person was absolutely surreal.”

Hirsch and five other photographers had only 61 seconds to get their shot of the former president. “The whole thing was over in a second, but it seemed like an eternity,” Hirsch told BuzzFeed News.

Protests in Nashville

On April 3, thousands of student protesters descended on the Tennessee State Capitol during an anti-gun demonstration following March 27’s deadly school shooting. Students walked out of their classrooms at 10:13 a.m., the same time the fatal attack at the Covenant School began.