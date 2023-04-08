These 15 Photos Show The News You Might Have Missed This Week

From Trump’s historic court arraignment to a cute sleepy koala in Australia, here’s this week’s news in 15 photos.

By
Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Steven Hirsch / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on April 4, 2023. 

Earlier this week, as you may have heard, former president Donald Trump was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 felony charges. Outside the courthouse was complete chaos, with BuzzFeed News reporter David Mack writing that it “was exactly as clownish as many had imagined it would be.” 

BuzzFeed News also had cameras outside the court, along with virtually every other news outlet in the world, capturing demonstrators and the ensuing media circus. Inside the courtroom, a few select photographers had special access to capture Trump, who is the first US president to be arraigned on criminal charges. 

Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for BuzzFeed News

Opposing demonstrators square off outside Manhattan Criminal Court during Trump's arraignment. 

“When I saw that he was looking right at me, it was chilling,” said freelance photographer Steven Hirsch, who’s been capturing images of proceedings at the Manhattan Criminal Court for 18 years. “Seeing Trump’s arraignment in person was absolutely surreal.” 

Hirsch and five other photographers had only 61 seconds to get their shot of the former president. “The whole thing was over in a second, but it seemed like an eternity,” Hirsch told BuzzFeed News. 

Protests in Nashville

On April 3, thousands of student protesters descended on the Tennessee State Capitol during an anti-gun demonstration following March 27’s deadly school shooting. Students walked out of their classrooms at 10:13 a.m., the same time the fatal attack at the Covenant School began.

On Thursday, Tennessee's Republican-controlled Legislature expelled two Democrats, Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, from the state House of Representatives for taking part in gun control protests in the state capitol’s chamber last week.

Seth Herald / Getty Images

A protester holds a shattered window mimicking a gunshot to his forehead, as students from across Nashville walked out of schools and gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol to demand action for gun reform laws, on April 3, 2023.

John Amis / AFP via Getty Images

Student protesters hold up a sign as they wait to enter the state capitol during anti–gun violence demonstrations in Nashville, on April 3, 2023. 

Little Rock Devastated 

At least 32 people were killed as tornadoes tore through several states last week, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Little Rock, Arkansas, was hit particularly hard, with homes and commercial buildings flattened. An estimated 2,100 homes or businesses were in the tornado’s path.

Cheney Orr / Reuters

An aerial view of a home without a roof in the aftermath of a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 2, 2023. 

More from around the world

In China, authorities on April 4 used controlled explosions to break up frozen parts of the Heilongjiang river on the China–Russia border. The demolition was to reduce possible flooding in surrounding towns and villages. The practice, which has been used in years past, attracts throngs of spectators.

VCG via Getty Images

Police officers use explosives to break up a section of the frozen Heilongjiang river on the China–Russia border in an effort to prevent floods in Huma County, Daxing'anling Prefecture, Heilongjiang Province of China, on April 4, 2023.

Louiza Vradi / Reuters

A person visits the National Museum of Contemporary Arts with their dog during a dog-friendly event ahead of the World Stray Animals Day, in Athens, on April 2, 2023. 

Juan Karita / AP

A grocery seller waits for customers at the Feria de Ramos, or Palm Fair, in El Alto, Bolivia, on April 2, 2023. 

Borut Zivulovic / Reuters

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud in action during the Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, on April 2, 2023.

Kyrlian De Bot via Reuters

The aftermath of the derailment of a passenger train after it hit construction equipment on the track, in Voorschoten, Netherlands, on April 4, 2023. 

Tong Yu / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images

People fly kites at Dongjiang Bay Beach in Tianjin, China, on April 5, 2023.

Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images

A bowling facility that was abandoned in 2016 is photographed prior to its demolition in Tamba, Japan, on April 5, 2023.

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

A koala is seen in Sydney, on April 6, 2023. 

Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's Mataria district gather to eat Iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on April 6, 2023.

Stephane Mahe / Reuters

The moon sets above the iconic Mont Saint-Michel in the French region of Normandy, on April 7, 2023. 

