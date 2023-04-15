On April 11, tourists explored a gigantic flower, or hedge, maze in Anlong County, which is part of the Guizhou Province of China. At 160 meters long and 40 meters wide, the maze includes many types of colorful Chinese roses and other floral varieties. Becoming popular during the European Renaissance, hedge mazes first appeared in Paris on a royal estate in 1431 . Over time, they evolved to include different shapes and sizes, and even found a place in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Trimming the famed Longleat Hedge Maze in the UK reportedly takes about eight weeks , with a team of six people to care for it. Constructed in 1976, the Longleat Hedge Maze is composed of about 16,000 English yew trees and is one of the largest hedge mazes in the world, with about 1.75 miles of pathways. According to the Guinness World Records, China holds the record for the largest permanent hedge maze, which is about 35,596.74 square meters and is located in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China.