15 Photos To Help You Catch Up On The News

From an impressive floral hedge maze in China to Tennessee Reps. Justin Peason and Justin Jones being reinstated, here’s this week’s news in 15 photos.

By
Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Liu Chaofu / VCG via Getty Images

An aerial view of a flower maze in Anlong County, Guizhou Province of China, on April 11, 2023

On April 11, tourists explored a gigantic flower, or hedge, maze in Anlong County, which is part of the Guizhou Province of China. At 160 meters long and 40 meters wide, the maze includes many types of colorful Chinese roses and other floral varieties. Becoming popular during the European Renaissance, hedge mazes first appeared in Paris on a royal estate in 1431. Over time, they evolved to include different shapes and sizes, and even found a place in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining

Trimming the famed Longleat Hedge Maze in the UK reportedly takes about eight weeks, with a team of six people to care for it. Constructed in 1976, the Longleat Hedge Maze is composed of about 16,000 English yew trees and is one of the largest hedge mazes in the world, with about 1.75 miles of pathways. According to the Guinness World Records, China holds the record for the largest permanent hedge maze, which is about 35,596.74 square meters and is located in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China.

Liu Chaofu / VCG via Getty Images

Tourists enjoy a flower maze in China, on April 11, 2023. 

Reinstated in Nashville

This past week, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were reinstated to the Tennessee House of Representatives on April 10 and April 13, respectively, days after being ousted for advocating for gun control on the House floor last week. “You can’t expel hope,” Pearson said after returning to the House chamber to supporters proudly chanting his first name. “We represent people, so we put people first. 

“This is a people power movement, not a politicians movement,” he added as he moved members of the public and people close to him to the front near his podium. 

Addressing a crowd on the Capitol steps on Monday, Rep. Jones defiantly stated, “Today, we are sending a resounding message that democracy will not be killed in the comfort of silence.”

Nicole Hester / The Tennessean via AP

State Rep. Justin Pearson signals to his supporters in the gallery as he returns to the state Capitol in Nashville on April 13, 2023, after he was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives. 

George Walker IV / AP

State Rep. Justin Jones leads his supporters in song in the Metro Nashville City Council chamber as they await a special meeting in Nashville on April 10, 2023. Jones was appointed to represent District 52 by the Metro Nashville City Council after being expelled the previous week for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro–gun control protesters in the House chamber. 

More from around the world

On Sunday, New Yorkers celebrated the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival in Midtown. Dating back to the 1870s, the parade was immortalized in the 1933 Irving Berlin song “Easter Parade” as well as in the 1948 film of the same name starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Revelers dressed in colorful pastels and costumes, signaling the arrival of warmer weather. As New Yorkers do, many attendees brought their dogs to join the tradition. 

In Krakow, Poland, on April 11, Rekawka 2023 was celebrated after the first spring full moon. Originating from Slavic traditions, it includes various rituals and a reenactment of medieval warrior fights. The festival was held annually on the first Tuesday after Easter until the mid-1830s, but in 2001, it was seen yet again as a secular holiday. It occurs on the slopes of the Krakus Mound, which is thought to be the resting place of the legendary founder of Krakow, King Krakus.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

A dog in a baby carriage during the 2023 New York City Easter Bonnet Parade in New York City, on April 9, 2023

Artur Widak / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rekawka 2023, an annual festival celebrated every year at the Krakus Mound in Krakow, Poland, on April 11, 2023

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Church members watch the arrival of more than 800 couples taking part in the Easter Sunday mass wedding ceremony in Kgabalatsane, South Africa, on April 9, 2023. 

Lam Yik / Reuters

Revelers react in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations, in Hong Kong, China, on April 9, 2023. 

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

Dissident republicans throw petrol bombs at a police car after an anti–Good Friday Agreement rally, on the 25th anniversary of the peace deal, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on April 10, 2023. 

Bernd Wüstneck / picture alliance via Getty Images

Two meerkats at a zoo in Rostock, Germany, on April 11, 2023

Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Rijksmuseum’s Director Taco Dibbits talk as they visit the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on April 12, 2023. 

Anuwar Hazari / Reuters

Participants wearing colorful attire perform the Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, to try to set a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in the world at a single venue, in Guwahati, India, on April 13, 2023. 

Jens Kalaene / picture alliance via Getty Images

The new asparagus queen, Charlotte Schmidt, stands in a field with asparagus women and the mascot “Spargelino” at the start of the asparagus season in Brandenburg, Germany, on April 13, 2023.

Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Iranian protester with a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on his fake military uniform burns the US flag during a rally commemorating the International Quds Day in downtown Tehran, on April 14, 2023.

Rehman Asad / NurPhoto via Getty Images

People participate in a rally to celebrate Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 14, 2023. 

