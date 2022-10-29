From “Halloween” To “The Shining,” See Rare Photos From Horror Film Sets

Take a peek into how some of the most iconic horror scenes came to be.

By
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Director Jack Bender films Chucky in a scene for Child's Play 3 in 1991.

For just about every iconic scary movie, there are some stories floating around the internet about what went into making these films unforgettable. Whether it’s Jack Nicholson frantically jumping up and down in preparation for The Shining’s famous ax scene, or how Chucky came to life in 1988 for Child’s Play, audiences love looking behind the Hollywood horror curtain.

In the ’80s, CGI technology was still new and rarely used, so much time and attention to detail went into the handmade creation of horror film characters. For John Landis’s An American Werewolf in London, it took about a week to shoot David Naughton’s notable two-minute werewolf transformation scene. At the 54th Academy Awards in 1982, the film won the first-ever Oscar for Best Makeup, paving the road for Hollywood special effects.

But what about the bloopers and funny moments? There are plenty of those. Take how actor Nick Castle, who portrayed the original Michael Myers in the Halloween films, jokingly posed for an on-set photo and let his character’s mask drink from a can of Dr. Pepper. Regarding his now viral outtake moment, Castle recently tweeted: “44 years ago I pretended to drink Dr. Pepper. I always hated Dr. Pepper. Diet Coke is much better.”

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson (left) and director Stanley Kubrick on the set of The Shining

Kim Gottlieb-Walker / Courtesy of Compass International Pictures, Inc.

Nick Castle with a can of Dr. Pepper and his Michael Myers/The Shape mask on the set of Halloween in 1978

Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya (left) and Jordan Peele film the game-room scene of Get Out in 2016.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Alfred Hitchcock (left) and Janet Leigh on the set of Psycho in 1960

Warner Bros. Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Linda Blair as Regan, between takes on the set of The Exorcist in 1973

New Line / Courtesy Everett Collection (2)

Left: Robert Englund gets his Freddy Krueger makeup applied on the set of Freddy vs. Jason in 2002. Right: Amanda Wyss and director Wes Craven on an upside-down set for A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984.

Bob D’Amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Tim Curry in character as Pennywise on the set of It in 1990

Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

David Naughton in the makeup chair while filming An American Werewolf in London in 1981

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sigourney Weaver (left) and director Ridley Scott on the set of Alien in 1978

Dimension / Courtesy Everett Collection

From left: Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, and Jamie Kennedy on the set of Scream in 1996

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

From left: Director David Cronenberg, Jeff Goldblum, and Geena Davis on the set of The Fly in 1986

Orion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anthony Hopkins (left) and director Jonathan Demme on the set of The Silence of the Lambs

Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mia Farrow relaxes in between scenes on the set of Rosemary’s Baby in 1967.