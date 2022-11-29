Three-Room Dwelling

On Monday, Nov. 1, 1937, shoe factory supervisor Bob Judson, his wife, Kate Judson, and their baby daughter were discovered dead by a neighbor, Sarah Abbott, after Bob failed to meet her husband to drive to work together as planned.

Not seeing Bob or any signs of activity at the Judson house after Paul left, Sarah went over to their porch at 8:15 a.m. and tried the front door, but it was locked. She knocked and called but got no answer. The kitchen door was also locked, but through the window she said she could see a gun and blood, so she ran home and notified the police. The model shows the premises just before Sarah went to the house.

Clues: The table was neatly set for breakfast, presumably the night before, and there is a rifle (seen in a picture not included here) on the kitchen floor, next to the baby’s high chair. There is a flashlight beside the telephone on Kate’s nightstand. Both exterior doors were locked from the inside, and no lights were on in the house. (Sunrise was at 6:17 a.m. that day) Chairs are toppled in both the nursery and bedroom; toys are knocked over, and a teddy bear is on the floor. There is a pool of blood in the nursery and what looks like bloody footprints or drag marks leading from the bedroom entryway to Bob’s body. Could that be blood splatter on and around Kate’s head?

Notes: Lee hand-knit the tiny white teddy bear beside the toppled chair in the nursery. While she paid a carpenter to build the furniture and cabinetry in all the dioramas, Lee herself created everything else. Here, she used red nail polish for the blood seen throughout the house.

