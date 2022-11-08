The Midterm Elections Have Gone To The Dogs

Even though our cute four-legged friends can’t cast a ballot, they can still show their support.

By
Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

Feel Flores, 67, holds his dog Lulu as they wait while his wife, Ana Marina, 67, casts her ballot at a vote station on Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Tense midterm elections swept the US on Tuesday, with candidates going head-to-head at a crucial time in the nation’s history. Voters came out in record numbers to cast ballots for key issues and ballot initiatives, like the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative in Michigan, many brought their faithful pups to the polls for much-needed emotional support.

Some owners decorated their furry companions’ harnesses and leashes with campaign pins. Some dogs waited with their humans in long lines, while others made new friends. And some dogs that came out Tuesday even had owners that were candidates themselves on both sides of the political aisle. But no matter their role, nothing beats seeing a cute dog for some positive vibes during uncertain times.

Alex Kent / Getty Images

A dog shakes itself dry while voters cast their votes on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City.

Octavio Jones / Getty Images

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist and his fiancé, Chelsea Grimes, take a photo with supporter Debra White and her dog, Victor, while Pinellas County residents cast their voting ballots at a polling precinct on Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

A dog named Georgia waits for their owner outside a voting location during early voting on Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A man unties his dog after voting at Eastern Market in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC, on Nov. 8, 2022.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The US Capitol building is seen as a woman and her dog walk past it on Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

A dog looks on as voters cast their ballots for the US midterm election inside a voting center at Crenshaw High School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

A woman walks with dogs past a sign identifying a polling location on the final day of early voting at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / Getty Images

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek, right, and her dog, Teddy, walk with Oscar Ponteri of Teens for Tina during a media appearance before casting their early ballots on Nov. 2, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Two dogs play at a polling station during early voting ahead of the US midterm elections on Nov. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Tom Brenner / Reuters

A pedestrian walks past a voter’s dog outside the Arlington County School Board building on Nov. 8, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.

Quinn Gablicki / Reuters

A man with a dog stands near campaign signs outside the Mifflin Avenue United Methodist Church during the 2022 US midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Nuri Vallbona / Reuters

Seis Mas, a dog that was just released by an animal shelter to his new foster, hangs out at the Carver Branch Library and voting precinct on the eve of the US midterm elections on Nov. 7, 2022, in Austin.

Jonathan Drake / Reuters

A voter waits in a long line with her dog on the last day of the state's early voting for the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Hannah Beier / Reuters

A dog wearing a pin for Democratic candidate for US Senate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is pictured in the Luzerne County Democratic Party office on Nov. 3, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.


