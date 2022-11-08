Tense midterm elections swept the US on Tuesday, with candidates going head-to-head at a crucial time in the nation’s history. Voters came out in record numbers to cast ballots for key issues and ballot initiatives, like the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative in Michigan, many brought their faithful pups to the polls for much-needed emotional support.

Some owners decorated their furry companions’ harnesses and leashes with campaign pins. Some dogs waited with their humans in long lines, while others made new friends. And some dogs that came out Tuesday even had owners that were candidates themselves on both sides of the political aisle. But no matter their role, nothing beats seeing a cute dog for some positive vibes during uncertain times.