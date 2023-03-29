Here’s What The World’s Most Heavily Guarded Photo Archive Looks Like

Can you talk a little about the archiving process, film degradation, and why this process is important?

SK: As archivists, we work to preserve the photo negatives and make them accessible to the public. Film degradation was one of the major reasons the Bettmann Archive collections were moved to the underground storage facility at Iron Mountain. Our vault space is temperature- and humidity-regulated, and the film degradation has stopped occurring in that environment. The entire office is 10,000 square feet, half of which is under refrigeration. Our scanning lab has a flatbed scanner for glass plates and damaged acetate 4x5 negatives and a Hasselblad Flextight for 35mm film. By digitizing analog imagery, we provide a way for the public to interact with historical events that were, in some instances, unseen since they were filed into the collections.

What has been your biggest challenge working in the Bettmann Archive?

SK: I would say the biggest challenge is working in the physical environment of the underground mine. Our archive vault is temperature regulated at 42–38 degrees Fahrenheit and there are no windows.

LS: I agree the physical environment is the biggest challenge. Spending all day underground while enjoying the work is difficult. In the winter, we don’t see the sun until the weekend. We enter when it’s dark and leave when it’s dark. When I drive in, there are always people walking around for exercise. It really is a little city down here.

What’s the most rewarding aspect of working in the archive?

SK: Being able to provide our clients with imagery that specifically meets their needs so they can tell their stories in a unique and differentiated manner is the most rewarding part of the job for me.

LS: I had no intention of a career in library science. I was a corporate trainer and recruiter in Colorado for a few years and wanted a change. I moved to my mom’s hometown to live with my grandma and applied to graduate school for history. Dr. David Dixon gave me the internship opportunity and the rest is history, as they say. I see part of my job as a sort of history activist. We provide the photographic evidence of historical facts. Making the historical photography contained in the archive accessible to the public is what’s rewarding. We find content that reflects the times and illustrates the aphorism that history does repeat itself.