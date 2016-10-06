Trump's Lawyer: We Met With Him In Pairs To Avoid Lies

BuzzFeed News

"Donald says certain things and then has a lack of memory."

By Kendall Taggart and Chris Geidner

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 6:22 p.m. ET


Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

In a deposition under oath taken in 1993, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers said they always tried to meet with him in pairs “because Donald says certain things and then has a lack of memory.”

Via documentcloud.org
Patrick McGahn, a casino lawyer who helped bring gambling to Atlantic City, said Trump was "an expert at interpreting things. Let’s put it that way.

Via documentcloud.org

The deposition was filed as part of the Trump Taj Mahal bankruptcy proceedings. The exchange was first spotted overnight by @nycsouthpaw.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News put the complete filing for three of Trump’s bankruptcies online for the first time.

Earlier in the deposition, McGahn also described the process he went through before beginning to represent Trump — noting that he did significant background research, including talking with one of McGahn’s law school instructors, Roy Cohn. McGahn calls Cohn, the infamous lawyer for Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Trump’s “guru in New York” in the deposition.

Via documentcloud.org
Trump’s long history with Cohn has been documented throughout this year’s campaign.

Find other interesting things in the documents? Send an email to kendall.taggart@buzzfeed.com or chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com

