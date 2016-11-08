BuzzFeed News

People Booed Donald Trump When He Arrived At This Polling Place

There were some cheers sprinkled in too.

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 12:20 p.m. ET

When Donald Trump showed up to vote Tuesday morning, some in the crowd outside booed him.

VIDEO: Donald Trump gets booed as he arrives at his polling place.
Anup Kaphle @AnupKaphle

VIDEO: Donald Trump gets booed as he arrives at his polling place.

When he entered the polling station, some people laughed and one guy said, “You’re gonna lose!”

My brother had a 3 hour line in Manhattan and a special visitor #Trump #ElectionDay #voteIRL #Clinton
Josh @joshmbarn

My brother had a 3 hour line in Manhattan and a special visitor #Trump #ElectionDay #voteIRL #Clinton

