People Booed Donald Trump When He Arrived At This Polling Place
There were some cheers sprinkled in too.
When Donald Trump showed up to vote Tuesday morning, some in the crowd outside booed him.
When he entered the polling station, some people laughed and one guy said, “You’re gonna lose!”
