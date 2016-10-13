Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told "Trump Doesn't Like Black People" "I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," Kamie Crawford told BuzzFeed News. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive." Twitter

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Former Miss USA Rima Fakih, DJ Pauly D and former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford in 2011.

Kamie Crawford, former Miss Teen USA 2010, accused Donald Trump of racism and “using his power to lure girls in” in a series of tweets Wednesday night.

Crawford said she met Trump for the first time when she was 17 years old and was warned ahead of time that Trump “doesn’t like black people.”

The most Trump tea I'll spill for the day is this... when I was 17, I met Mr. Trump for the first time as Miss Teen USA. As the first WOC...

To win the title in almost a decade - I was forewarned prior to meeting him that, "Mr. Trump doesn't like black people. So don't take it..."

"...the wrong way if he isn't extremely welcoming towards you. If he is, then u just must be the "type" of black he likes."

She also said she saw Trump snub black contestants.

While she was practicing on stage. Literally turned his back to the stage and made a face like he was going to vomit at the sight of her.

Her comments come after a four former Miss Teen USA contestants told BuzzFeed News that Trump came into the dressing room while they were changing. “I believe every word,” she posted in response to a tweet about the story. "I never saw him do anything or say anything to underaged girls,” she clarified in a private message to a BuzzFeed News reporter. “He stopped involving himself in the teen pageant after it wasn't necessarily making him any money. He had his favorites as far as the Miss USA & Miss Universe girls and definitely made that known." The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.



I don't have any personal experiences with him being predatory in the traditional sense - but he definitely used hi… https://t.co/SThUlvvbCC

As stories from several women alleging that Trump groped them surfaced on Wednesday night, Crawford said that was not something she had seen. "I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," she told BuzzFeed. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive."



