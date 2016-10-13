Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told "Trump Doesn't Like Black People"
"I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," Kamie Crawford told BuzzFeed News. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive."
Kamie Crawford, former Miss Teen USA 2010, accused Donald Trump of racism and “using his power to lure girls in” in a series of tweets Wednesday night.
Crawford said she met Trump for the first time when she was 17 years old and was warned ahead of time that Trump “doesn’t like black people.”
She also said she saw Trump snub black contestants.
Her comments come after a four former Miss Teen USA contestants told BuzzFeed News that Trump came into the dressing room while they were changing. “I believe every word,” she posted in response to a tweet about the story.
"I never saw him do anything or say anything to underaged girls,” she clarified in a private message to a BuzzFeed News reporter. “He stopped involving himself in the teen pageant after it wasn't necessarily making him any money. He had his favorites as far as the Miss USA & Miss Universe girls and definitely made that known."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.
As stories from several women alleging that Trump groped them surfaced on Wednesday night, Crawford said that was not something she had seen.
"I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," she told BuzzFeed. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive."
-
Kendall Taggart is an investigative data reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 4148 BEAD 45CF E7D3 84CC F602 ABF3 469D E2F7 D8A0
Contact Kendall Taggart at kendall.taggart@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.