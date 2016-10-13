BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told "Trump Doesn't Like Black People"

news

Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told "Trump Doesn't Like Black People"

"I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," Kamie Crawford told BuzzFeed News. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive."

By Kendall Taggart

Headshot of Kendall Taggart

Kendall Taggart

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 10:35 p.m. ET

Former Miss USA Rima Fakih, DJ Pauly D and former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford in 2011.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Former Miss USA Rima Fakih, DJ Pauly D and former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford in 2011.

Kamie Crawford, former Miss Teen USA 2010, accused Donald Trump of racism and “using his power to lure girls in” in a series of tweets Wednesday night.

Crawford said she met Trump for the first time when she was 17 years old and was warned ahead of time that Trump “doesn’t like black people.”

The most Trump tea I'll spill for the day is this... when I was 17, I met Mr. Trump for the first time as Miss Teen USA. As the first WOC...
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

The most Trump tea I'll spill for the day is this... when I was 17, I met Mr. Trump for the first time as Miss Teen USA. As the first WOC...

Reply Retweet Favorite
To win the title in almost a decade - I was forewarned prior to meeting him that, "Mr. Trump doesn't like black people. So don't take it..."
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

To win the title in almost a decade - I was forewarned prior to meeting him that, "Mr. Trump doesn't like black people. So don't take it..."

Reply Retweet Favorite
"...the wrong way if he isn't extremely welcoming towards you. If he is, then u just must be the "type" of black he likes."
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

"...the wrong way if he isn't extremely welcoming towards you. If he is, then u just must be the "type" of black he likes."

Reply Retweet Favorite

She also said she saw Trump snub black contestants.

While she was practicing on stage. Literally turned his back to the stage and made a face like he was going to vomit at the sight of her.
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

While she was practicing on stage. Literally turned his back to the stage and made a face like he was going to vomit at the sight of her.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her comments come after a four former Miss Teen USA contestants told BuzzFeed News that Trump came into the dressing room while they were changing. “I believe every word,” she posted in response to a tweet about the story.

"I never saw him do anything or say anything to underaged girls,” she clarified in a private message to a BuzzFeed News reporter. “He stopped involving himself in the teen pageant after it wasn't necessarily making him any money. He had his favorites as far as the Miss USA & Miss Universe girls and definitely made that known."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

I don't have any personal experiences with him being predatory in the traditional sense - but he definitely used hi… https://t.co/SThUlvvbCC
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

I don't have any personal experiences with him being predatory in the traditional sense - but he definitely used hi… https://t.co/SThUlvvbCC

Reply Retweet Favorite

As stories from several women alleging that Trump groped them surfaced on Wednesday night, Crawford said that was not something she had seen.

"I didn't see him grope anyone, myself," she told BuzzFeed. "But I did experience how he handles people of other races and it wasn't inclusive."

More Women Say Donald Trump Touched Them Inappropriately

buzzfeed.com