Michigan Kidnapping Plot Defendants Have Asked To Subpoena Twitter About A Right-Wing Troll

Michael Null (right) and William Null (left) rallying outside Michigan's capitol. They and 12 others were charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor have asked a federal judge to order Twitter to turn over information about an account that appeared to post about the FBI’s secret investigation into the plot before it was public.

The holder of the account, @ravagiing, claimed to be CEO of a cyberintelligence company called Exeintel. One of the lead FBI agents in the Michigan case, Jayson Chambers, is the registered owner of a company by the same name. BuzzFeed News first reported the existence of the tweets and the agent’s ownership of Exeintel last Thursday.

In the request, submitted to US District Court Judge Robert Jonker Monday morning, attorneys for the defendants seek ownership information for the Twitter account as well as login data and direct messages sent and received by @ravagiing. They noted that since the publication of the BuzzFeed News article, many of the relevant tweets appear to have been deleted and that the bio on the account was changed so that it now omits reference to Exeintel.

Attorneys for the five defendants — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta — have claimed that their clients were entrapped by the FBI and that there was no actual conspiracy to kidnap anyone.

Accessing the Twitter data, the attorneys said, would help determine if “a government agent is in control of a Twitter account which was tweeting confidential details about the investigation” and whether “the agent had a financial interest in the outcome of the investigation.”

Chambers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FBI referred comment to the Justice Department, which said that, as a matter of policy, it does not comment on pending criminal cases. Twitter did not reply to inquiries on the matter.

The motion, filed in federal court in Grand Rapids, said that between Aug. 22 and 24, the Exeintel website appeared to switch its internet domain service from a US-based provider to one based in Switzerland. BuzzFeed News first attempted to contact Exeintel on Aug. 13, and the website went offline soon thereafter. According to the defense attorneys, the change represented “yet another attempt to cover the tracks of the person in control of Exeintel” because “Swiss privacy laws are more difficult to overcome.”

A separate filing by the five defendants called the deletions “sinister” and claimed the action could suggest a “cover up” and “spoliation of evidence.”

The filing, submitted late Sunday, argued that the developments were further evidence that the defendants should be entitled to records from Chambers’ cellular phone, as well as those for a second FBI agent and a key confidential informant in the case. It follows a filing on Friday, also related to Exeintel, that included text messages allegedly sent by Chambers to the informant urging him to instruct a suspect in Virginia to kill Gov. Ralph Northam.

Federal prosecutors have maintained that the phone records, as well as records on confidential informants, do not have to be turned over and that they have provided all the discovery required by law.