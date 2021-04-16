An Alleged Member Of The Oath Keepers Has Pleaded Guilty In The Capitol Riots Case

Prosecutors identified Jon Schaffer using security footage inside the US Capitol. Circled in his hand is the bear spray he used against Capitol Police, the government alleges.

Federal prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from a man charged with participating in the Capitol riots as a member of the Oath Keepers, marking the first conviction in the sprawling investigation into the events of Jan. 6 as well as the first known cooperator in the case.

Jon Schaffer, 52, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, appeared before a federal judge in Washington, DC, on Friday morning. He pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, both of which are felonies. Schaffer was captured on surveillance video inside the Capitol carrying what prosecutors identified as “bear spray,” which they said he sprayed at Capitol Police officers.

“He is the first individual to step forward in this historic investigation and take responsibility for his role in the Capitol riot,” said his attorney Andrew Marcantel in court.

As part of his plea, Schaffer, who is best known as the lead guitarist and founding member of the heavy metal band Iced Earth, has agreed to provide information to investigators and potentially testify on behalf of the government at trial. The plea agreement itself has not yet been made public.

To date, more than 400 people have been charged in the ongoing probe, which the Department of Justice has said is among the largest in its history. In recent days, prosecutors have stated that they are hoping to forge additional plea deals with other defendants in the case.

BuzzFeed News first reported that the Justice Department was in "advanced plea negotiations" with Schaffer earlier this month after a sealed document was inadvertently posted online briefly. Under federal sentencing guidelines, Schaffer could face a prison term of between 41 and 51 months for his crimes, but he could face significantly less time in exchange for his help as a cooperating witness. Judge Amit Mehta noted in court Friday that Schaffer had no prior criminal convictions on his record.

Schaffer was arrested and initially charged with six crimes on Jan. 17 after the FBI found he had entered the US Capitol carrying bear spray and “engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol Police officers.” At the time, he was wearing a baseball cap identifying him as a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers, an armed extremist group.