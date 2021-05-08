The Oath Keepers Are Facing New Obstacles To Recruit And Raise Money Since The Capitol Riot

Hannah Gaber / USA Today via Reuters A member of the Oath Keepers in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6

Despite an apparent surge in membership following the 2020 presidential election, the Oath Keepers are facing significant new obstacles to spreading their message and raising money since some of their members were arrested after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. An examination of the militant group’s website by BuzzFeed News found a steep decline in the number of new member accounts registered since January.

The group gained widespread attention when a cluster of people, kitted out in tactical gear and the Oath Keepers insignia, were captured on video forming a military-style “stack” formation and forcing their way into the US Capitol building. More than a dozen individuals associated with the group have been charged in federal court with conspiring to block the certification of Joe Biden as president. If convicted, they could face years or even decades in prison. Yet even with the public scrutiny and the voluminous government filings that the criminal cases have brought, little is known about the Oath Keepers’ finances or membership, which are tightly controlled by Stewart Rhodes, its founder and leader. Rhodes, who greeted other members of the Oath Keepers just outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 but did not enter the building, has not been charged with any crimes. The Oath Keepers focus recruiting on members from the military and law enforcement, stressing that they owe loyalty to the US Constitution, to which they’ve sworn an oath, rather than their commanding officers or elected officials. The group relies on donations and annual dues but is not required to file public tax returns or publish membership lists, and even board members and leaders of local chapters say they are kept in the dark about key financial and operational details. A BuzzFeed News review of leaked financial documents, membership data, state and federal corporate filings, and online fundraising appeals, however, opens a new window into how the organization operates and the way it has capitalized on moments of civil unrest across the US to recruit and raise money. In their 12 years of existence, the Oath Keepers have grown to become one of the most prominent far-right organizations in the country, with close ties to politicians and members of law enforcement. Rhodes is a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ conspiratorial internet show, and the Oath Keepers have provided security to Trump allies, such as Roger Stone, as well as at high-profile events including the “Million MAGA March.” More than 12,000 individual accounts labeled as “members” are publicly searchable on the Oath Keepers' website, according to BuzzFeed News’ analysis. The search results include usernames, some of which are members’ full names, and the month and year accounts were first registered. Some of those members may no longer be active; other members may be current but not visible because they did not register with the site. And the Oath Keepers’ website has experienced technical difficulties that the group says have affected the ability to sign up members online. The group has asked for applications to be sent by mail. The listings, which include Rhodes and a number of other prominent members, suggest that at least 3,000 people joined the group in November and December last year, a period when Rhodes was a frequent guest on far-right media and at rallies calling for the election results to be overturned. That spike appears to be by far the largest two-month increase in membership rolls in the last three years. January 2021 saw approximately 750 new registrations added to the website, although the listings do not indicate which accounts were registered on or before Jan. 6. But over February, March, and April 2021 — as some members of the Oath Keepers have faced legal consequences from the riot and the group faced a wave of negative publicity, deplatforming by social media companies, and bans by online payment processors — the website appears to have added fewer than 600 new members.

Allyse Pulliam / Reuters Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes displays a new tattoo in June 2020.

Rhodes did not respond to requests for comment. Court filings show he has been a focus of attention in the ongoing federal investigation, with prosecutors scrutinizing his communications before and after the Capitol insurgency. One member of the group, who pleaded guilty last month to obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, is cooperating with authorities. The apparent bump in membership in late 2020 was consistent with what has happened when the group got involved in other high-profile, politically charged showdowns. Over the years, current and former members say, Rhodes has repeatedly made a point of putting the organization front and center in such events, bringing it publicity and, in turn, new recruits and fresh donations, which he often solicits in press conferences, interviews, and online postings. BuzzFeed News’ analysis suggests, for instance, that last June and July, as members of the Oath Keepers showed up to provide what they called “security” at Black Lives Matter protests in cities around the nation, the website gained more than 1,100 new registrations, compared to fewer than 200 over the same two-month period the prior year. In April 2014, when a simmering dispute over grazing lands ended with cattle rancher Cliven Bundy in a standoff with federal law enforcement, Rhodes and a contingent of heavily armed members of the Oath Keepers rushed to southern Nevada to join the fray. He used the event to promote his group, holding press conferences and seeking donations online. That provoked an apparent windfall. Leaked bank statements viewed by BuzzFeed News show that more than $100,000 was deposited to the Oath Keepers’ main checking account that month alone, a tenfold increase over the previous month’s final balance. The group has never published a membership list. Local chapter leaders have complained that Rhodes has refused to share that information with them. As early as 2011, Rhodes claimed membership stood at 30,000, and by late 2014 it was widely reported to have risen to 35,000. The Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that tracks extremist organizations, disputes those figures, arguing that its membership is between 1,000 and 3,000, although it doesn’t provide any evidence to support that number. The publicity following the Jan. 6 insurrection, however, does not seem to have produced the kind of boost the Oath Keepers have enjoyed in the past. Cut off by PayPal, Facebook, and Twitter, the group appears to be struggling to raise money and attract new recruits. A fundraiser launched in mid-March on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding site that has hosted numerous right-wing causes that were banned elsewhere, has raised just over $15,000, far short of its $100,000 goal. “We need your most generous support today!” reads an appeal linking to the fundraiser on the Oath Keepers’ website. “We are in a battle for the survival of the republic.”

Rhodes, an Army veteran who graduated from Yale Law School but was later disbarred, incorporated the Oath Keepers as a nonprofit organization in Nevada in 2009. There is no record, however, of the group ever receiving tax-exempt status from the IRS. That means it does not have to file public tax returns known as 990s that allow for outside scrutiny of charities’ fundraising and spending. Because the Oath Keepers are not a tax-exempt organization, such as a 501(c)(3), donations aren’t tax deductible, and the group is not legally permitted to solicit charitable contributions. A fundraising appeal by Rhodes in December 2018 notes that “contributions to the Oath Keepers are not tax deductible.” But the majority of the group’s solicitations over the past several years make no mention of taxes at all, a review of the current and cached versions of the website shows, and it uses the .org domain commonly employed by charities. It is unusual, although perfectly legal, for an entity to register as a nonprofit without also seeking tax-exempt status, tax experts say. But doing so would allow a group to maintain what Ellen Aprill, a Loyola Law School professor and expert on nonprofit tax law, calls the “halo effect”: being perceived as a charity without having to actually open its books.

Meg Kinnard / AP Images Pressley Stutts (right), the CEO of Travel Smiles, reads a statement in support of Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.

Jim Bourg / Reuters Members of the Oath Keepers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6