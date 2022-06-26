Here Are The 10 Wildest Things That Happened At VidCon 2022

ANAHEIM, California — After two years of COVID-related cancellations, VidCon — the gathering of creators, fans, and industry professionals from across the internet — finally happened. BuzzFeed News attended, and in a word, it was wild.

For the past decade, YouTube had been the main sponsor of the event, but this year, TikTok took the reins. Some people — including myself — thought this meant a major shift in which platform could claim the internet’s biggest stars, but YouTubers like MrBeast and TommyInnit still generated much of the buzz from fans. According to a spokesperson for VidCon, there were 50,000 attendees across the event’s four days at the Anaheim Convention Center and more than 640,000 views for its livestream.

The first major gathering since the start of the pandemic of an eclectic bunch of internet weirdos presented an opportunity for all sorts of megafans to meet and interact with their favorite creators, though stars like Logan Paul (who was at the center of a 2017 stampede) and Tana Mongeau (who spun off her own chaotic gathering in 2018) weren’t there this year.

Regardless, attendees were still able to immerse themselves in the online experience IRL, and wacky things happened throughout. Here are some of the most notable.

1. Minecraft YouTubers commanded crowd enthusiasm.

Though past VidCon legends like Shane Dawson and the Vlog Squad didn’t attend this year, members of the Minecraft server known as Dream SMP managed to drum up a massive, enthusiastic crowd.