"When Are We Going To Do Something?": People Are Reacting To The Texas School Shooting With Fury

Kerr said Americans are being "held hostage" by 50 senators who have refused to vote on HR 8, a bill that would require background checks for the private transfers of firearms that the House passed in March 2021.

"There's a reason they won't vote on it to hold onto power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell — I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings — are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers?" he continued. "You realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks? ... It's pathetic. I've had enough."

Kerr's father, Malcolm H. Kerr, was assassinated by gunmen in 1984. His passion for defending victims of gun violence — as well as buckling down in the face of tragedy — has been well documented.