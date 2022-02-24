People Called Out The Weeknd For Tweeting "LET’S GOOOOOOOO" Just As Russia Began Bombing Ukraine

Which made it not an ideal moment for a flippant "LET’S GOOOOOOOO" tweet.

Two hours later, The Weeknd apologized for the timing.

He said in a tweet: "unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety 🙏🏾."



He posted earlier that day to build anticipation for a big announcement, but it's still not clear what it was, though some think it could be related to the upcoming HBO show he's producing. He released an album, Dawn FM, on Jan. 7.