Twitter Circle Is Finally Here So You Can Keep Your Mundane Little Tweets Private

Twitter Circle, a feature that lets you choose a smaller audience of accounts that can view your tweets, launched globally today in what will hopefully be a return to boring, niche posts.



I was randomly selected to receive Twitter Circle early, so I can advise you on how to best use the feature. I use it like the Close Friends feature on Instagram, but for me it’s less of a juicy diary than a captain’s log of nonsense venting.

Here’s how Twitter Circle works.

You start by building your Circle. I added my real-life friends and a smattering of internet strangers Twitter suggested I might want to add, which I suspect means I’ve probably been overly intimate with them on main, and they know what they’re getting into. You can shove up to 150 accounts in there.

When you are composing a tweet, click on the drop-down menu that says “everyone.”