People Are Saying The TikTok Pink Sauce Is "Disgusting,” But The Way People Are Treating Its Creator Is Also Leaving A Bad Taste In My Mouth

“You really saw a woman making bubblegum buttermilk ranch in her kitchen in a Minja blender and you was like, yep, now's the time to support small businesses, I'll take three. Not me!” TikToker Demetrius Fields said in a post. “I saw her and was like, fuck her dreams. And that's why I'm alive and you're in the ER.”

Food influencers have come under fire for risky recipes, like Bon Appétit’s Brad Leone, who was accused of putting his audience at risk of contracting botulism. Food safety is no joke, and the harm that unregulated cuisine can accidentally cause can be deadly. But there is no indication that there are any safety issues with the pink sauce product, nor any reports that anyone has been ill after eating it.

TikTokers like @seansvv and @charlyndajean have called on Pii to be more careful, but the thousands of TikToks and tweets about pink sauce from the masses haven’t extended the same grace.

“It’s just trial and error like any other business — but since I went viral, I didn’t get the chance to let it unfold like everyone else,” Pii told BuzzFeed News. “We’re on a mission to show our customers that we care about their health and don’t want to put them in harm’s way.”