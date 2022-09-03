Sydney Sweeney’s Family Birthday Party Drama Has Fan Accounts In Crisis

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney’s photos of her mom’s hoedown-themed 60th birthday party — where one guest wore a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others had MAGA parody hats that said “Make Sixty Great Again” — pissed people off so much that one of her fan accounts decided to quit.

"An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” Sweeney wrote on Twitter. “Please stop making assumptions.”

“Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame),” author Frederick Joseph replied on Twitter. Other users argued that the imagery at the party was inherently a “political statement” and shared memes about the event.

Days after sharing photos of the party, the admin of @sydneyfiles announced she wanted to sell the Sweeney fan account. Melina, who didn’t want to share her last name online, told BuzzFeed News that a mix of “current events” and a general lack of time made her want to step away from managing 155,000 followers.