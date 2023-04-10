People Are Not OK After "Succession" Aired "One Of The Best Episodes In TV History"

Warning: There are a whole lot of spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of Succession ahead.

In what fans are calling "one of the best episodes in television history," Succession unexpectedly​ killed off its cruel patriarch, Logan Roy, just three episodes into the final season.

"…I think we all…just witnessed…one of the greatest episodes of television ever, " tweeted critic Matt Neglia. "Phenomenal acting from everyone across the board."