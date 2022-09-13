Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Screamed And Cheered Her Emmy Win From The Back Of The Theater

If the energy in Sheryl Lee Ralph's jubilant acceptance speech for her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series made you emotional, just wait until you see the ecstatic reaction her kids had in the audience.



When the Abbott Elementary actor accepted her award, she immediately sang a few lines from the Dianne Reeves song "Endangered Species," which brought the crowd to its feet. She then delivered a passionate speech about never giving up on your dreams, and thanked her husband, kids, friends, and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for their role in making her dreams come true.

"This is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like," she said. "And don't you ever, ever give up on you."

As Ralph was delivering another unforgettable performance on stage, her kids were in the audience cheering enthusiastically for her.

Ivy Coco Maurice, Ralph's daughter, uploaded a video of the celebration from her point of view to Instagram.

"Oh my god, oh my god," Ivy screams repeatedly, jumping up and down with her brother. "Yes, mommy! Yes, mommy!"