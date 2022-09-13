Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Screamed And Cheered Her Emmy Win From The Back Of The Theater

If the energy in Sheryl Lee Ralph's jubilant acceptance speech for her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series made you emotional, just wait until you see the ecstatic reaction her kids had in the audience.
When the Abbott Elementary actor accepted her award, she immediately sang a few lines from the Dianne Reeves song "Endangered Species," which brought the crowd to its feet. She then delivered a passionate speech about never giving up on your dreams, and thanked her husband, kids, friends, and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for their role in making her dreams come true.
"This is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like," she said. "And don't you ever, ever give up on you."
As Ralph was delivering another unforgettable performance on stage, her kids were in the audience cheering enthusiastically for her.
Ivy Coco Maurice, Ralph's daughter, uploaded a video of the celebration from her point of view to Instagram.
"Oh my god, oh my god," Ivy screams repeatedly, jumping up and down with her brother. "Yes, mommy! Yes, mommy!"
Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, who was standing right next to his sister, did the same.
"I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy!" Etienne wrote on Instagram. "You are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco23 are in our seats crying."
Etienne had shared video of an elated and shocked Ralph finding out that she was nominated back in July.
After the win on Monday night, Variety shared a video on Twitter showing the siblings hugging after Ralph left the stage.
This was Ralph's first Emmy nomination and win, but she was nominated for a Tony Award in 1982 for Best Leading Actress in a Musical playing Deena Jones in the original run of Dreamgirls on Broadway.
In an interview promoting Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson said her goal was to get Ralph an Emmy Award, and that she did.
Abbott Elementary took home three Emmys this year, even after donating some of its marketing budget to teachers in need of school supplies.
