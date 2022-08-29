Comedian Sandy Honig Went On An Absolute Spewfest Outside Her Insurance Office Because They Denied Treatment For Her Chronic Vomiting Condition

"It was such a lovely surprise to get a visit from two men armed with guns and batons in my own home," she says in the video. "It's nice to know that even though you won't give me the healthcare I need, you still care."

A brief glimpse of the Jan. 19 police report Honig shared in the video contained the words "poss 5150" (a police term used to describe placing someone in an involuntary psychiatric hold) and "conducted a wellness check," as well as the phone number for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. The LAPD has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Anthem responded on Twitter by requesting an email from Honig so a representative could "look into this."

For a moment, it seemed like the public vomfest may have worked. In a follow-up tweet, Honig said someone from the company called and said they "feel awful" and are "looking into it."

Less than two hours later, she tweeted that a representative called back and once again explained why the company didn't think the procedure was medically necessary.

"i guess now is the time for me to admit it IS cosmetic," Honig joked, "I just turned 30 and want the inside of my stomach to look younger."

"Our clinical team has carefully reviewed her case and our medical policies, and the existing medical evidence does not support the treatment she is requesting for her condition," a spokesperson for Anthem told BuzzFeed News, also suggesting that Honig try to appeal the company's decision.