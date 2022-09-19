Here's What The Note On The Top Of Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Says

"In loving and devoted memory."

By
Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Flowers sit atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London.

The only flowers on top of the Queen's coffin during her funeral were a bright wreath of pink, purple, and yellow flowers gifted by the new king, including garden roses and myrtle grown from her own wedding bouquet.

On top of the flowers was a note from King Charles III to his mother that read, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

A note from King Charles III surrounded by flowers on Queen Elizabeth II&#x27;s coffin
BBC

After 10 days of mourning, the United Kingdom held a funeral for its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Flowers sit on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

The Queen's coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown and the royal standard among other regalia, was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Carolyn Durand @CarolynDurand

One last loving note from son to mother on the top of the coffin, #KingCharlesIII to the late #Queen He wrote: ‘In loving and devoted memory. Charles R’.

The flowers in the wreath on top of the coffin were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace (the Queen's residence in London), Clarence House, and Highgrove House, where the King has lived for decades.

A note from King Charles III surrounded by flowers on Queen Elizabeth II&#x27;s coffin
BBC

In a statement, the palace said the arrangement is symbolic: rosemary "for remembrance," English oak for "the strength of love," and myrtle for "a happy marriage."

The latter was cut from a plant grown from the Queen's 1947 wedding bouquet, after her wedding to Prince Philip.

But there was a brief unexpected visitor during the formal proceedings.

Emily Powell @lilminxem

Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin? 😳 #queensfuneral #QueenElizabethIIMemorial #QueenElizabeth #funeral #Goodbye #QueenElizabethII #QueenElizabethFuneral

A spider emerged from the floral arrangement to crawl onto the note from the King, and Twitter responded, of course, with jokes.

Grace 🦄💐♉️ @grace_is_sugoi

The spider realising it’s accidentally become a part of the Queen’s funeral #queensfuneral https://t.co/ZbUXkYTKeR

R. R. Wake @Sovae

God save the Royal Spider 🕷 👑 #queensfuneral

Shelly Shell @ShellyLorine

A spider took a ride on the Queen’s casket #QueenElizabethII #QueenElizabethIIMemorial

According to the palace, the arrangement's gold, pink, and burgundy reflect the royal standard, the flag flown to represent that a monarch is at their residence.

