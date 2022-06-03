We Should All Move To Peoria, Illinois, According To TikTok

Her own Peoria journey began nine years ago when she moved for a fresh start to be with her now-husband and ended up the owner of a $33,000 home before her 30th birthday.

First, she convinced her siblings to move across the country and join her in Peoria, and now she uses social media to get the word out more broadly about her community.

“I felt for the first time in my life like I belong,” she said. “I have confidence in myself I never had before because of this great support system around me.”

Ostaszewski led her “elevator pitch” for Peoria by touting it as the “most affordable midsize city in the country,” as one business research study found. More than 100,000 people live in the city, and 400,000 reside in the surrounding metropolitan area.

And she knows how to immediately go into salesperson mode for her city, marketing it as a place for a fun and affordable life. She's a convincing influencer.