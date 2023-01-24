No Government Social Media Account Comforts Me More Than The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation TikTok Account

It’s rare to find a government agency’s social media presence extremely charming, but Oklahoma’s Department of Wildlife Conservation has gotten me interested in office politics and the fish population in a random state I’ve never visited.

One of the department’s most viral posts was a meme about people finding drugs in their Halloween candy last October. Since the ODWC’s job is to manage the public’s interaction with the outdoors, the dangerous drug of choice was an invasive silver carp hidden inside a Milky Way.