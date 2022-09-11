I Went To The Opening Of The First MrBeast Burger Location, And So Did Thousands Of Screaming Fans

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.



When ultrapowerful YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson announced he would appear at the opening of his first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant location, I knew I would have to go to a New Jersey mall.

The 24-year-old, known by his channel name, MrBeast, has 104 million YouTube subscribers on his main page. He’s known for philanthropic stunts and complicated competitions like “I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber An Island” and “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!” The content is true neutral — inoffensive and highly produced — and he is the closest thing Gen Alpha has to a genuine rock star. That’s exactly how the crowd of an estimated 10,000 people treated him at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.