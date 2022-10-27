People Aren’t Sure What To Make Of The YouTuber Who Just Ended A Three-Month Hiatus After Canceling Herself

On Oct. 22, almost four months after her initial apology, Kinnunen announced in a new video that she would be returning to YouTube. This time her content would focus on spotlighting other creators and the financial proceeds of her posts would be shared to “respective communities.”



“I’m excited for people to know who I actually am, not just some bullshit fabricated version of myself,” she said.

According to analytics platform Social Blade, Kinnunen lost at least 60,000 subscribers during her hiatus. Her apology video received more than 660,000 views, but her return announcement has only gotten 66,000, just one-tenth of the viewership. Both videos were met with mixed responses from her audience.

Some commenters applauded her “courage.”

“this almost made me cry. i have never, ever heard a youtuber i watched talk about pathological and compulsive lying,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“In all seriousness, you could very well have gone and never did your apology videos […] Because you chose to ‘expose yourself’ in spite of all this, I think that shows the integrity you have,” another said.

“It takes gigantic fucking balls for her to even admit to lying about all of the things she's lied about. That in itself is a reason to give her a chance,” a user wrote.

Others felt “betrayed” by Kinnunen’s actions — especially as someone who criticizes celebrities in her videos.

“Is it nice I guess that she admitted it? Yeah sure,” a commenter wrote. “But it doesn’t really change the fact that she did it, defended these actions, criticized other creators for doing the exact same things, and then continued to use these ‘acts’ to try and ‘advocate’ for these marginalized groups.”

“my jaw dropped at every lie i vividly remember you telling that made me feel for you,” a commenter wrote. “i’m glad you’re acknowledging it and apologising, and i hope your life is full of happiness and stability after this, but i’m out.”

Antonio told BuzzFeed News that he doesn’t think Kinnunen will ever have the success she had before the “scandal” because a YouTuber apology can never be truly satisfying.

“Those she hurt will never get an apology that will be good enough because it’s in broad strokes, so someone will feel left out and the cycle continues,” he said. “Even if she canceled herself, or rather took accountability through introspection sparked by a few comments, she still has to produce income. Because life goes on.”