Christian Meme Pages Are Protesting The New Admins Of A Beloved Account

And the person who took it over, Ramzey Nassar, said he’s not just a corporation. He told BuzzFeed News he started working with Schaffer to develop @memesforjesus into a brand in 2015, helping him create a website and sell branded T-shirts. He, and the company he works for, Phantom Management, has maintained a partnership with Schaffer and Matias for years. Nassar helped monetize the brand, but never created memes. He claimed that the original account administrators are still creating content for the page until the end of the month.



“There is no corporate takeover,” Nassar said. “We’ve been here for years. We support creators and want them to continue creating. People just didn’t know we existed behind the scenes. That’s what started the meme war.”

Whitaker said that the monetization of a page once dedicated to fostering community among devout Christians is exactly the kind of unsettling behavior that drives a lot of people away from the faith in the first place.

“Our antennas just go up when we notice something has been corporatized, and we sense people trying to make money off of us,” he told BuzzFeed News. “But the meme war has been quite the unifier for Christian accounts that don’t always agree with each other’s ideology.”