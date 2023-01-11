A Pig Rehomed By Logan Paul Two Years Ago Has Been Rescued And Treated For A Deadly Infection

Pearl is now living happily with other potbelly pigs in an animal sanctuary.

A woman with Pearl the pig
The Gentle Barn

A pig that Logan Paul rehomed two and a half years ago has recovered from a life-threatening infection after being found abandoned in a California field.

The Gentle Barn, a nonprofit animal sanctuary, wrote in a viral TikTok that it found the animal, whose name is Pearl, next to a dead pig.

Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy "mini pigs" or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded. While we don't know everything she's been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love. #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #abandonedanimals #pigsoftiktok #farmanimalrescue #thegentlebarn

“She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us,” the TikTok caption says.

The rescue didn’t name Paul, an influencer and YouTuber who rose to fame with his brother Jake, but noted that it knew Pearl had been acquired for online fame.

“From what we’ve been told, it’s believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer,” the caption reads. “People often buy ‘mini pigs’ or ‘teacup pigs’ for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded.”

Internet sleuths quickly noted in the comments that Paul had been the original owner. In a February 2020 tweet, he wrote that when he bought Pearl a year earlier, he thought she was a mini pig, but she’s not.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

i bought pearl over a year ago. i was told she was a mini pig... she’s not.

Twitter: @loganpaul

A spokesperson for the Gentle Barn wrote in a statement to BuzzFeed News that those perpetually small pigs don’t actually exist and choosing to adopt one should be a lifelong commitment.

Paul said in an email to the Gentle Barn, first obtained by TMZ, that he rehomed the pig to a horse farm in April 2020 before he moved from Encino, California, to Puerto Rico and wasn’t aware that she had been rehomed again. The YouTuber said that while Pearl was in his care, he treated her “like the princess she is” but couldn’t take her with him on his move.

“It’s shocking and heartbreaking to hear the state she was found,” Paul wrote. “I wanted to reach out personally and say thank you for taking her in.”

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island. She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed w/o my knowledge to the Farmer across the street.

Twitter: @LoganPaul

Paul wrote that he planned to send a “token of his gratitude” to the sanctuary, but the spokesperson has not yet confirmed if that has been received.

The YouTuber faced backlash online for rehoming the pig in the first place.

“Logan never ceases to disappoint me,” a TikTok commenter wrote. “@LoganPaul that’s so heartbreaking that you could actually do something like this,” another said.

“Whether it was directly Logan Paul or not, influencers need to stop getting pets just for content and then abandoning them when they realize they take a lot of time and care,” one person tweeted.

Sarah McGonagall @gothspiderbitch

if I had a nickel for every time that logan paul was associated with a dead body found in the middle of nowhere, I’d have two nickels. which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice.

Twitter: @gothspiderbitch
Amanda ☃️ @Shmaniels

seeing people defend logan paul by saying he wasn’t the one who abandoned Pearl because he rehomed her when he moved to puerto rico. that’s still abandonment in my eyes. if I want to move somewhere and my pet can’t come with me, then I am not moving there. it’s that simple.

Twitter: @Shmaniels

The statement from the Gentle Barn said that since coming to the sanctuary, Pearl has had her teeth examined and her “grossly overgrown” hooves trimmed. She had also been treated for a potentially life-threatening infection, among other things.

Pearl the pig
The Gentle Barn

She has been “fully accepted” by the other potbelly pigs at the sanctuary.

“We’re feeding her organic fruits, veggies and grains to get her healthy and full of energy and giving her sound therapy,” the statement said. “Pearl and her new potbelly pig family are now exploring together during the day and sleeping together at night. Her best friend is our pig Barry — they even snuggle together.”

Replying to @ruralvixon Pearl is loving this! Along with peace & safety, a warm bed, new friends, and delicious healthy food, new rescue Pearl the pig is especially enjoying the Unlimited Belly Rubs policy at our farm animal sanctuary 🥰 #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #thegentlebarn

For updates on Pearl’s status, the Gentle Barn recommended checking out the pig’s sponsorship page.

