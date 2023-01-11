A Pig Rehomed By Logan Paul Two Years Ago Has Been Rescued And Treated For A Deadly Infection

“She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us,” the TikTok caption says.

The rescue didn’t name Paul, an influencer and YouTuber who rose to fame with his brother Jake, but noted that it knew Pearl had been acquired for online fame.

“From what we’ve been told, it’s believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer,” the caption reads. “People often buy ‘mini pigs’ or ‘teacup pigs’ for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded.”

Internet sleuths quickly noted in the comments that Paul had been the original owner. In a February 2020 tweet, he wrote that when he bought Pearl a year earlier, he thought she was a mini pig, but she’s not.