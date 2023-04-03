Kendall Roy Fans Highlight The Allure Of The Pathetic Man

Amy, a 32-year-old from Florida, didn’t start identifying with Kendall until the third season episode set during his birthday party, in which he’s devastated to receive a watch as a gift from his girlfriend but can’t articulate why.

“We emphasized success and material things over love and kindness in my family … and I had the same spirals as Kendall,” she said. “When I see him, I see myself, and all the people I grew up with trying to find the love they never had as kids. He’s the ultimate ‘eldest daughter.’”

There’s a subset of Succession fans who see Kendall as a “girlboss” (or a “girlfailure”) because, as 28-year-old Toronto resident Annette Ejiofor explained, he repeatedly cries and breaks down in a way we usually only see with female characters. She relates to that, too.

“I see that woman fighting for her life and never being enough,” she said. “I see that woman who will always be blamed for her downfall no matter what. I also see that badass who will rise back up and I think that’s all part of this allure to Kendall Roy.”

Megan , a 23-year-old from West Virginia whose Kendall memes and fancams frequently go viral on Twitter, told BuzzFeed News that she doesn’t think HBO anticipated how much the show would appeal to young women. Though it’s a show about business bros trying to out-alpha each other, Succession examines the sadness of each of its main characters closely. According to a recent CDC report , 57% of teen girls in the US felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — double that of boys, and the highest level reported in the past decade. There’s a reason “sad girl” culture is so trendy right now. Girls are sad, and so is America’s 40-year-old babygirl.