Keke Palmer Gave Birth To Her First Child Leodis And Graced Us With Adorable Family Photos

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” she wrote in the caption. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

Palmer told BuzzFeed News in January that she had been using a third-party mod on The Sims 4 to prepare for the birth of her first child.

“It’s a real childbirth experience in the game,” she said. “It’s more realistic than what usually happens in [The Sims] where, boom, a baby just appears.”

No word yet on how much that helped out, but it was probably a lot harder in real life.