ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Almost Stole The Show From Rihanna During Her Halftime Performance

Miles isn’t just an incredible performer, either — she’s also an athlete. She won a silver medal at the 2021–2022 Deaflympics , an international competition similar to the Olympics for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, with the US women’s track relay team. She’s now a nursing student and cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland.

In a press conference before the big game, Miles said she wanted her performance — particularly her interpretation of “Lift Every Voice” — to empower other Black deaf people.

“I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice,” she said.