Here Are All The Celebrities Who Have Unliked Johnny Depp’s Instagram Statement About Amber Heard

More than a dozen celebrities who liked Johnny Depp’s Instagram statement after he won his libel case against Amber Heard have since unliked it over the past two months.

Twitter users began calling out the celebrity removals after documents from the case were unsealed, revealing information critical of Depp that was not previously public — and therefore not dissected on social media like the rest of the trial.

Depp’s supporters helped raise money to unseal court documents from the lawsuit, which legal commentator and Depp supporter Andrea Burkhart shared to her website on July 13 — but it wasn’t until early August that the documents received media attention.

The unsealed documents showed that Heard’s team feared Depp’s team would use nude photos of her during the trial in an attempt to “frivolously and maliciously suggest” she was once a sex worker, uncovered crude texts between Depp and Marilyn Manson, rehashed his history of alleged misconduct with testimony from ex-agent Tracey Jacobs and ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin, and revealed that Heard willingly walked away from a fortune in the divorce proceedings.