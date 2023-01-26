After Winning “Jeopardy” Three Times This Month, Yogesh Raut Declared The Beloved Show “Not Good” And Fans Are Absolutely Furious At Him

That’s the point Raut says people are missing when they get angry that he criticized Jeopardy — he thinks it’s a great show, just not as important as everyone thinks it is. “'Jeopardy!' is not the problem; its centrality to American society is. There will never be a healthy quizzing culture in this country until we learn to stop pretending that 'Jeopardy!' is important,” he wrote . “The fact that actual quizzing continues to be a fringe subculture in the shadows is what allowed racists, misogynists, and outright sexual harassers to thrive in collegiate quizbowl for so long.”

Since sharing that post and completing his run on TV, Raut has faced so much negativity from fans that he had to unfollow Jeopardy on Facebook, he told BuzzFeed News. When the game show’s official page shared a clip of Raut’s debut, commenters ridiculed him for appearing to be an “arrogant, self-absorbed sore loser” and “smug,” among other things.

“He’s good and knows it. Don’t like him,” one person wrote. “Can't stand this man's arrogance and won't be watching till he has lost and is no longer on,” another said.