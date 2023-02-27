People Are Making Fun Of Jake Paul For Losing His First Fight With A Boxer But He's Handling It Surprisingly Well

For Paul, it has been his quest since 2018 to be taken seriously as a boxer — a difficult feat for someone who has previously starred in a Disney Channel show and released diss tracks against other creators as the leader of a content house known as Team 10. He’s been accused of scamming fans, damaging property, and assaulting women, which he denies .

Instead, Paul channeled the public perception of him as a villain into his boxing persona. The sport encourages trash talk and big personalities, which in turn drives pay-per-view purchases. Paul’s experience as a content creator has only increased his theatricality as a boxing villain. He even uploaded a skit of himself and his girlfriend mocking Fury in June 2022, which has 1.4 million views.

Boxing fans and influencer haters have been tuning in to see a destructive YouTuber with an inflated ego lose. They finally got what they’re paying for, and Paul is cashing in.