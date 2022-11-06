Social Media Made Me Go On A Chaotic Italian Vacation, And It Was Heavenly

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.



I did the second-most-annoying thing you can do on Instagram besides fall in love: I went to Italy.

Everyone and their hard-launched partner has visited the Mediterranean country over the past few months, or at least that’s how my feed looks. In fact, Italy’s delicious pasta, wine, and views have ensured its popularity for literally thousands of years. Because of that ubiquity, trip planning is remarkably easy.

For years, I’ve been screenshotting and bookmarking everything I see about Italy on TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram. In March, I finally broke open the vault and bookmarked the places I wanted to visit in Google Maps, then started booking accommodations around the bookmark clusters.

That’s how I ended up stopping in 13 different Italian destinations in 16 days on a chaotic vacation: Milan, Lake Como, Cinque Terre, Portofino, Venice, Bologna, Verona, Florence, Siena, Tuscany, Rome, Naples, and the dreaded Positano. Bonus: Thanks to my sample-platter planning, we would leave before ever getting bored.