2022 Was The Year I Started Approaching My Relationship To The Internet Differently

The girlies from the internet culture team give their picks for the best things they've found on Al Gore's internet this year. Sign up for our Please Like Me newsletter here.



Of the 15 years I’ve been obsessed with the internet, this one has stood out to me as the most unusual. That’s because I’m now getting paid to detangle online nonsense in my job as an internet culture reporter instead of feeding a compulsive desire to know all things at all times for free.

Something strange happens when you monetize your leisure activities, instead of the adage “if you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life,” I found that you’re actually just working all the time.

It’s not a complaint, just an admission that I had to find things that interest me more than poking around to uncover online drama. I will never log off, but I needed to be able to set a metaphorical away message for my usual haunts. My greatest joy has always been in knowing everything, but that’s not sustainable. This has been my year of figuring out what I actually like and letting other people create that for me.

I turned the traditionally offline act of reading into something my extremely online brain can handle

You might think that the internet has fried your attention span so badly that you can’t read anymore, but it actually made me obsessed with it. I use BookTok to discover books, Bookstagram to share what I read, and BookTube to zone out.

I’m especially fond of creators like allisonpaiges, a YouTuber whose extremely well-edited videos are relentlessly upbeat and wholesome, even when the subject matter is dead serious. Though that might seem illogical, it’s a nice reminder that being able to imagine, learn, and consume new things is a privilege and a celebration of what your mind can do.