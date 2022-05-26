Artists Complaining About Having To Make Viral TikToks Are Now Going Viral On TikTok

Howard added that artists can't just release music whenever they want when they've used label resources to make it because they have to abide by the terms of their contracts. But artists have the power to stay offline, like Neil Young and Bob Dylan, who still have lots of fans even if they don't sell records like they used to.



"This seems like a made-up controversy. If you want to speak about inequities between artists and labels, we can do that for days, but this isn't one of them," Howard said. "To me, this seems like a tempest in a teapot."

Nell Cochrane, who managed social media accounts for a number of indie bands, told BuzzFeed News she remembered when social media was considered a huge opportunity for artists to get discovered on a low budget. Even then, there were still artists who "just wanted to play shows and make music," and many were concerned about how the public might perceive them.

"Taylor Swift changed all the rules. Once she made it clear that it was OK and not selling out to be in direct contact with fans, that was a game changer," she said. "Social media should always be genuine. I never ever wanted to fake it. People can smell the fake a mile away."

The TikTok audience resents artists who appear to be fake or "industry plants" for views, like the Tramp Stamps, a band that stopped posting on the platform after accusations of seeming insincere.

At the same time, a viral TikTok argued that the comment that launched Gayle's path to a No. 1 hit with "abcdefu" was planted by a label marketing executive — and still succeeded.