Tumblr Is Obsessed With A 1973 Scorsese Movie That Doesn’t Exist

In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas.



Tumblr’s new favorite movie is a 1973 Martin Scorsese mafia drama called Goncharov that doesn’t exist. Let us explain.



In August 2020, Tumblr user zootycoon posted a photo of knockoff boots they bought online that had a label promoting a nonexistent movie on the tag.

“THE GREATEST MAFIAMOVIE EVER MADE, MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS GONCHAROV,” it reads. “A FILM BY NATTED JWHJO715 ABOUT THE NAPLES MAFIA.”

The post recirculated in August 2021 and began a major resurgence in October 2022 that is only reaching its peak a month later.