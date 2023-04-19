An Influencer Lost A Business Deal After Saying On A Podcast That She Killed Two Cats As A Child

Claiir explained that she also killed an additional cat as a child — one owned by her best friend. She did not explain what happened or when the incident occurred and did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The influencer faced backlash from commenters and limited comments on Instagram, where she has 106,000 followers.

“You're either a complete halfwit or just cruel,” one YouTube commenter wrote . “People are WAY too comfortable admitting the worst of themselves on podcasts,” another person tweeted .

Claiir wrote on her Instagram story on April 19 that the tale was intended to be “a bit of light humour” and “if you can’t handle that then simply chaotic ain’t for you.”

“It happened 21 years ago. I was a small child,” she wrote. “Accidents happen and you all need to chill.”

She said that the first incident happened when she was about 9 years old, and since then, she has been the “mother moth” to multiple cats.

“Again sorry not sorry for an accident that happened over 20 years ago,” Claiir wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday. “Sorry not sorry for having a giggle about it because I think still 20 years on I’m in shock by it.”