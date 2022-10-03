YouTuber Dream Revealed His Face And People Have Been Really Cruel About It

For the past two weeks, Dream has been drumming up interest on social media and slowly revealing his face via video call to fellow creators and collaborators like Addison Rae and KSI.



Fans previously told BuzzFeed News that they were "excited" and "nervous" to see Dream's face. Reactions to the reveal trended on Twitter.

Some reaction has been cruel as some users compared Dreams' appearance to that of disgraced YouTuber Shane Dawson and made fun of his chin. "Put the mask back on" trended on Twitter.