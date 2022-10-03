YouTuber Dream Revealed His Face And People Have Been Really Cruel About It

Minecraft gamer Dream finally revealed his face after three years of anonymously streaming to his 30 million YouTube subscribers.
On Sunday, 1.2 million fans tuned in to see the reveal happen in real time, and in 14 hours, the video garnered 18 million views. A subsequent selfie tweet has been shared more than 131,000 times — at least 57,000 of which racked up in the first 3 minutes.
For the past two weeks, Dream has been drumming up interest on social media and slowly revealing his face via video call to fellow creators and collaborators like Addison Rae and KSI.
Fans previously told BuzzFeed News that they were "excited" and "nervous" to see Dream's face. Reactions to the reveal trended on Twitter.
Some reaction has been cruel as some users compared Dreams' appearance to that of disgraced YouTuber Shane Dawson and made fun of his chin. "Put the mask back on" trended on Twitter.
But Dream was also on the receiving end of intense thirst, which began before people knew what he looked like — now it's just more specific.
Amid the social media chatter, Dream has also received an outpouring of support online from other creators, including MrBeast, who invited him to collaborate.
Members of Dream SMP, a collective of creators such as TommyInnit and Quackity that Dream regularly streams with, can now hang out and create content together without having to worry about accidentally revealing Dream's identity.