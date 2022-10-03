YouTuber Dream Revealed His Face And People Have Been Really Cruel About It

Dream is faceless no more.

Kelsey Weekman
Minecraft gamer Dream finally revealed his face after three years of anonymously streaming to his 30 million YouTube subscribers.

On Sunday, 1.2 million fans tuned in to see the reveal happen in real time, and in 14 hours, the video garnered 18 million views. A subsequent selfie tweet has been shared more than 131,000 times — at least 57,000 of which racked up in the first 3 minutes.

For the past two weeks, Dream has been drumming up interest on social media and slowly revealing his face via video call to fellow creators and collaborators like Addison Rae and KSI.

Fans previously told BuzzFeed News that they were "excited" and "nervous" to see Dream's face. Reactions to the reveal trended on Twitter.

Some reaction has been cruel as some users compared Dreams' appearance to that of disgraced YouTuber Shane Dawson and made fun of his chin. "Put the mask back on" trended on Twitter.

dream stans forcing themselves to think dream is hot #dreamfacereveal

I want all my fellow friends with a big chin to know that this trait looks ugly only on racist people (Dream) https://t.co/hzHz2CBt7a

But Dream was also on the receiving end of intense thirst, which began before people knew what he looked like — now it's just more specific.

HIS HANDS HIS EVERYTHING HE IS SO HOT IDK HE SOMEHOW LOOKS NOTHING LIKE I WAS EXPECTING BUT FUNNY THING I NEVER HAD ANY IMAGE OF DREAM IN MY HEAD 😭😭😭😭😭

Dream is hot honest to god good for him

DREAM IS SO LOVELY !!!!! HIS LITTLE HAND MOVEMENTS HIS SMILE HIS EYES !!!! HE IS JUST THE BEST LITTLE GUY !

DREAM HAS A NICE HAIRLINE, FLUFFY HAIR, WHITE TEETH, PRETTY EYEBALLS, STRONG JAWLINE???

Amid the social media chatter, Dream has also received an outpouring of support online from other creators, including MrBeast, who invited him to collaborate.

Members of Dream SMP, a collective of creators such as TommyInnit and Quackity that Dream regularly streams with, can now hang out and create content together without having to worry about accidentally revealing Dream's identity.

@Dream So proud of you man :) it’s been years in the making and you’re finally on the other side of it! Excited for this new era and I’m so excited to finally meet you IRL 💕 love u man

"GeorgeNotFound will be uploading a video of us meeting for the first time ever soon, so make sure to be ready for that," read the description of the face reveal video.

A new era of Minecraft gaming content shall soon be upon us.