The “Don’t Worry Darling” Drama Is So Fun Because Celebrities Are Finally Doing What They’re Supposed To Do

The film, a psychological thriller about how things aren’t what they seem in domestic paradise, premiered this week at the Venice International Film Festival with a fresh batch of drama involving spritzes, sunglasses, and spit.



Here’s a quick recap:

You have Pugh, the Oscar-nominated fresh-off-a-breakup star whom the internet has been rooting for, whose performance in the 2019 horror film Midsommar proved she’s extremely GIFable. (She is also cool enough to pull off a septum piercing.) Pugh hasn’t posted much in support of Don’t Worry Darling, leading people to assume something went down on set.

Wilde has faced criticism over the hypersexual promotion of her new movie and got caught fibbing about firing Shia LaBeouf from the movie. (Let’s not forget how she was served custody papers onstage in front of thousands of industry executives following her split with Jason Sudeikis and faced misogynistic abuse from Styles’s fans for dating him.)

Then there’s Styles, who is taking a break from a world tour to promote the movie. No one’s really sure if he’s good at acting or not.