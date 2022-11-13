Two vintage military planes collided midair and nose-dived to the ground in a fiery crash during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, killing all six people on board.

The World War II–era planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, collided in front of thousands of spectators around 1:20 p.m. at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is now working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.

A spokesperson for the NTSB said at a press conference that there were five crew members on the B-17 and one pilot on the P-63, all of whom died in the crash. The victims have not yet been identified. There were no paying customers on board the planes, and no spectators were harmed during the event.