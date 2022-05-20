Everyone Thought "Conversations With Friends" Would Be The Show Of The Summer, But It's Kind Of A Flop

The TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends had all the necessary elements to form the hottest show of the summer: Taylor Swift's boyfriend-husband as the romantic lead, an original song from Phoebe Bridgers, the iconic text of Marxist darling Sally Rooney's 2017 novel, and unbearable atmosphere of yearning just in time for the temperature to rise. But its reception online has been tepid.

"They've butchered the fucking characters," TikTok user @slaggybookclub said in a video before comparing a scene from the text to its TV adaptation. She said that a line between English student Frances (Alison Oliver) and her older, married love interest Nick Conway (Joe Alwyn) was delivered without the signature confidence and wit that makes the book's central couple so interesting in the first place.

"I can’t even put it down to bad acting this is bad directing and scripting and I’m in pain," the TikToker wrote in her caption.