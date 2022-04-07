TikTok Is Suddenly Obsessed With Living Like A Middle-Aged Divorcé

Not only did this TikToker coin the term “coastal grandmother” — she created an entire virtual lookbook with advice on achieving the lifestyle.

In the 2009 movie It’s Complicated, Meryl Streep plays a successful Santa Barbara baker in a love triangle with her ex-husband and the architect remodeling her immaculately stylish home. She flaunts a wardrobe full of flowing tops in neutral tones, indulges in regular self-care rituals, and frequently gathers with her gaggle of adult children.

For TikToker Lex Nicoleta, this is the ultimate aesthetic: the warmth and style of an older woman in a Nancy Meyers film. You don’t actually have to live by the beach or have grandchildren to pull it off. Just a white button-down and a zest for life.