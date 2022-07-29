Creators Told Us Their Favorite Internet Rabbit Holes

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

As a creature of the internet, nothing soothes me quite like settling into a bizarre little online corner and making myself an expert in something so obscure that it’s embarrassing to talk about offline. Some recent favorites have been ASMR YouTuber drama, vintage creepypasta, and Reddit discourse about the TV show Nathan for You. Tripping (metaphorically) down a rabbit hole is a great way to escape the monotony of the discourse and the pressures of mainstream social media. Rabbit holes can also just be fun and educational places to immerse yourself.

I recently attended VidCon, and I asked dozens of creators there — some of the most online people you can imagine, as they earn their livelihoods through posting — what internet rabbit holes they’ve gone down lately. Here’s what they told me:

“I’m obsessed with a Facebook group where we look at ceramic pictures on tombstones. They’ll post a photo of a tombstone, and then someone does research on the person and how they died. I love creepy stuff. I have a hearse. Actually, I’ve had three before this. They’re really cheap, and so is insurance. You throw a bed in the back, and they’re perfect for driving.”

—Celina Myers (@celinaspookyboo), comedian and podcaster