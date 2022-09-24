A Depop Seller Offering $5 Absolution Online Created A Mess Of Catholic Discourse

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas.

The yassification of Catholicism is well under way, and now it has officially spread to Depop, a trendy thrifting app.



A seller went viral on Twitter on Sept. 19 for offering $5 “Catholic confession readings” to “coquette angelic girls.” They deleted their account before BuzzFeed News could reach out for comment, but screenshots on Twitter and Reddit dating back to Aug. 16 remain.