The Beloved Host Of CNN’s Student Show Left And Everyone Freaked Out

Dallas Bender, a 17-year-old from Pennsylvania, told BuzzFeed News that watching Azuz’s show in middle school was one of the best parts of his day.



“Carl was always an inspiration to me,” he said. “I started looking up to Carl because he was funny and made every day a blast. Even in high school, I still watched CNN 10 just to see what he would talk about.”

Azuz started at CNN two days after he graduated from college 23 years ago. After a few years of writing and production gigs, he took over as the anchor of CNN 10 (which was then known as CNN Student News) in 2008.

Over the years, as the show went online and grew in reach, he became so popular during tours of the Atlanta building that his colleagues jokingly called him “Justin Bieber.”

History teacher Jonathan Burdick told BuzzFeed News that Azuz has consistently been a highlight of the day for students, “like LeVar Burton … but with news. Unmatchable.”

Azuz didn’t just make news relatable and fun for young people; he has become an icon, the “undisputed GOAT,” and a “legend,” as fans of his have said online. In a world of brands failing to appeal to young people, how does he do it?

He told BuzzFeed News his greatest charm is his authenticity.

“Young people are so good at spotting when someone is trying to be cool. I don’t do that,” he said. “When I go on air, I’m dorky. I make puns. I’m not trying to be some fancy newscaster guy. They get that.”

Samantha Olson, a 23-year-old editorial assistant at Seventeen magazine, told BuzzFeed News that Azuz has impacted the way she thinks about journalism.

“Carl’s approach has inspired me to break down key details while staying true to the Gen Z voice,” she said. “Plus, the puns were so bad they were good.”

“They’re pun-offensive,” Azuz told BuzzFeed News. “Pun intended. Pun always intended.”

Azuz said he’s committed to reporting unbiased news and that he never wants to “influence” anyone, which is ironic given just his growing presence as a TikTok influencer.